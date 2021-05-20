Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,949 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

FHN stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

