12Ships (TSHP) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $67.77 million and $177.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

