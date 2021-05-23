1World Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $9,166.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.