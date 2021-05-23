2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $264,578.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 73,080,979 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

