8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 42.4% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $712,137.04 and $13,947.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001560 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

