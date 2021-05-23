Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NOMD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

