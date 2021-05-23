Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Intel reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

