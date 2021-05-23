Banano (BAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $779,234.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $779,234.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,444,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,917,779 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

