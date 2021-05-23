BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Reaches $20.81 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. BASIC has a market cap of $20.81 million and $1.17 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.