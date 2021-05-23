Beaxy Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,018.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.