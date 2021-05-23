BinaryX Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $63,512.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded flat against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00009536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars.

