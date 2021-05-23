Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00072942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.