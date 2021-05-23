Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

