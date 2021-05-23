Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $106.19 million and approximately $62.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,679,148,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,864,007 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

