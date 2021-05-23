CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.02 million and $252,171.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

