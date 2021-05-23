Civic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.29 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $181.21 million and approximately $51.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

