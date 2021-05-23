Constellation Trading 53.9% Lower Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Constellation has a market cap of $46.99 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

