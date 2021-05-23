Cream Finance Price Tops $99.79 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $99.79 or 0.00282759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and $5.97 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

