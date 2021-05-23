Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Down 25.7% This Week

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $84,461.85 and approximately $629.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

