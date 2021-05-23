Cyclone Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,874.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1,058.61 or 0.02987267 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $342,874.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00090312 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,745 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

