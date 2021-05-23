DeGate Hits Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $488,615.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

