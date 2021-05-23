DeHive Price Down 48.2% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $777,531.51 and approximately $341,817.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00400628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00180279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00729407 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

