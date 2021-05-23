DEXTools Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $23.58 million and $842,219.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

