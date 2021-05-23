Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $820,039.80 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.71 or 0.06052141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.07 or 0.01580470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00141954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00627547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00423570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039740 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,387,468 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

