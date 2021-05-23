DMM: Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $2.06 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.