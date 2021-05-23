DREP [old] (DREP) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.