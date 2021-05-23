EagleX Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,819.63 and $587.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

