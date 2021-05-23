Ellipsis Price Reaches $0.64 (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 62.8% against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $77.40 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

