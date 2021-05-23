Emercoin (EMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,003.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $47,003.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,456,655 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

