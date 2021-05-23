Financial Contrast: Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) vs. Its Rivals

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lyra Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A -$22.13 million -2.81 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 66.67

Lyra Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Lyra Therapeutics Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lyra Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors 890 3799 7012 187 2.55

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.65%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

