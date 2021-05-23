FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001564 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001560 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 759,850,936 coins and its circulating supply is 237,856,566 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

