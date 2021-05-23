Flamingo Trading 46.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Flamingo has a total market cap of $58.69 million and $24.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00750592 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

