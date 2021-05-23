GAPS Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $225.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,373.49 or 1.00031769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00079998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

