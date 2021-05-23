Gas Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Gas coin can now be bought for $7.55 or 0.00021489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $76.50 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.