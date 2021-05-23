Ghost Price Tops $0.33 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $112,836.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,389,058 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.