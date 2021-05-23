Grin Trading Down 53.7% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.71 or 0.06052141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.07 or 0.01580470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00141954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00627547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00423570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039740 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,917,240 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

