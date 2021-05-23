Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 64.9% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $74,826.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

