Hyperion Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $32,330.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.