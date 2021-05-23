Indexed Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131,953.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00007205 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $131,953.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00750592 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

