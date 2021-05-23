Innova Price Tops $0.0614 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $423,740.28 and approximately $56.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007824 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

