Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Reaches $159,234.20

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159,234.20 and approximately $231,851.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

