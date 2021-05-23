Kuende (KUE) Trading Up 32.4% This Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Kuende has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $207,044.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

