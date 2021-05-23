Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Cap of $7.04 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Landbox has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $120,698.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

