Liquity USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

