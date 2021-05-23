Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $15.19 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $11,828.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.54 or 0.01170112 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,660.72 or 0.98548751 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 724,603,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

