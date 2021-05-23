MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.42 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $29.42 million and $1.17 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.19 or 0.00867561 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,622,309 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

