Minter Network Market Capitalization Achieves $43.60 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $43.60 million and $177,519.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,169,998,643 coins and its circulating supply is 3,964,789,076 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

