Modefi Price Down 59.4% This Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $1.34 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,790,193 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

