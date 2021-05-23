MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Hits $11.11 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $97.45 million and $11.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.71 or 0.06052141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.07 or 0.01580470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00141954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00627547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00423570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039740 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

