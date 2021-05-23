Moonshot Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $468,603.00 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Moonshot has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $5,098.28 and approximately $468,603.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonshot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.